East Kelowna road to close temporarily for water project

A water project in East Kelowna will result in a section of McCulloch Road being partially closed this summer.

The water project involves the installation of three new watermains, with work starting Monday, July 15 and continuing until mid-August. McCulloch Road will be closed between KLO and Reekie roads.

The city says a detour will be in place along Reid, Pooley and Rose roads, and access to Hart Road will be available from Pooley Road.

Residents and businesses within the work zone will have access to their properties, and local businesses, transit and tourist routes will also remain open.

The city noted that two transit stops on McCulloch Road will be temporarily relocated, and transit routes serving this area may experience delays.

“Watermain installation in this section of McCulloch will provide a critical link to the northern part of Southeast Kelowna, as part of this phase of the Kelowna Integrated Water Project,” said project manager Patrick Aylard.

“We appreciate the continuing patience and cooperation of area residents, businesses and visitors while work is underway.”

According to the city, the first phase of the city’s $86 million Integrated Water Project is expected to be complete by 2021, and will bring clean drinking water to more than 2,000 area households.

