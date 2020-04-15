Coronavirus: Reduced service announced for 3 Canada-U.S. border crossings in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Border Services Agency has announced the temporary reduction of service hours at certain low-traffic ports of entry in B.C. along the Canada-United States border.

The agency says the measures announced on Wednesday are COVID-19 related and will take effect on April 15, 2020, at 8:59 p.m., PT.

The Government of Canada continues to introduce border measures to limit the spread of coronavirus disease in Canada.

All non-essential travel into Canada continues to be prohibited.

The CBSA will reduce service hours at 27 border crossings across the nation.

In B.C., three border crossings are affected:

The Cascade crossing, near Christina Lake in the West Kootenay region.

The Nelway crossing, near Salmo in the West Kootenay region.

The Rykerts crossing, near Creston in the Central Kootenay region.

You can find a list of affected border crossings here.

Economic supply chains and trade will remain open, with the CBSA saying it will work to ensure that access to goods and services is not interrupted.

According to the CBSA, these changes should not affect commercial traffic.

The government says the temporary reduction of service hours will be an ongoing process and will be reviewed as the public health situation evolves.

Travellers who are granted entry into Canada will be informed of Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC)’s mandatory 14-day self-isolation requirement.

This is mandatory for all coming into Canada, even if they do not have any symptoms, as they are at risk of developing symptoms and infecting others.

If they do have symptoms, they will be provided a mask and referred to a health professional.

Travellers will be required to provide contact information and a place of isolation to help PHAC monitor and enforce compliance with the 14-day self-isolation requirement.

