Coronavirus: more infrastructure for B.C. commercial truck drivers

The British Columbia government is funding the installation of portable toilets at several commercial vehicle pull-outs, inspection stations and chain-up spots throughout the province for truck drivers to use during the coronavirus pandemic.

The building of the new toilets began last weekend, adding around 20 toilets to commercial truck drivers’ routes.

Commercial truck drivers play an important role in maintaining the supply chain during the pandemic by delivering essential goods.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is also keeping all rest areas open during the pandemic to continue to support the trucking industry.

The province has also created a new provincial supply chain co-ordination unit to assist with co-ordinating the distribution of goods and services.

B.C. has launched the COVID-19 Supply Hub, as well, an online platform to co-ordinate, find and speed up the delivery of medical supplies and personal protective equipment for provincial health authorities to support front-line health workers.

Private industries have also taken measures to support truckers across the province.

Members of the B.C. Trucking Association have spearheaded the Meals for Truck Drivers B.C. program, setting up food trucks at various commercial trucking spots throughout the province.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says it is following the advice and orders of the provincial health officer and the federal government to keep British Columbians as safe as possible and help to stop the spread of COVID-19.

While highways and roads remain open, the provincial health officer recommends people stay close to home and avoid any non-essential travel.

