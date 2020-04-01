Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Tech

Tech sector to help B.C. acquire personal protective gear

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 4:47 pm
A healthcare professional adjusts her mask during a demonstration of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) procedures at Toronto Western Hospital on October 17, 2014. .
A healthcare professional adjusts her mask during a demonstration of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) procedures at Toronto Western Hospital on October 17, 2014. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

British Columbia is looking within its own borders to address growing concerns of shortages of personal protective equipment.

The province is partnering with the Digital Technology Supercluster, a non-profit industry group based in Vancouver, and the B.C. Business Council to create the COVID-19 Supply Hub.

The online platform will be responsible for co-ordinating, sourcing and expediting medical supplies and personal protective equipment for provincial health authorities to support health workers fighting COVID-19.

B.C. Premier John Horgan addresses province in televised speech
B.C. Premier John Horgan addresses province in televised speech

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has warned that the province is dealing with a higher “burn rate,” or consumption rate, than expected on surgical masks, respirators and other gear, and that B.C. needs more resources to keep front-line workers safe.

READ MORE: B.C. premier extends state of emergency, asks people to ‘re-commit’ to COVID-19 fight

The province is concerned global demand for the gear will make it more challenging to get.

Story continues below advertisement

The supply hub will be a single point of entry to prioritize the thousands of offers and donations for essential supplies from business and other groups since the response to the coronavirus began.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Its initial focus is on sourcing supplies for the health-care system and front-line workers, though government is also accepting offers for other essentials, like cleaning supplies.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Kelowna doctor warns of ‘critical’ shortage of personal protective equipment

Horgan announced plans for the hub in a province wide televised address on Tuesday.

“The hub will connect B.C. companies to health-care centres in need of supplies. Like hand sanitizer, made by local distillers, and reusable medical garments designed by outdoor clothing companies,” he said.

B.C. Premier John Horgan addresses province in televised speech
B.C. Premier John Horgan addresses province in televised speech

The hub will be managed by a unit at Emergency Management BC and will co-ordinate with other provincial and federal initiatives to secure supplies.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19John Horganbc coronavirustechMike FarnworthITResourcesequipmentPPEsuperclusterpersonal protection equipment
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.