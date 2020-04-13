Coronavirus: Kelowna, B.C. golfers tee up while social distancing

Send this page to someone via email

Despite being a non-essential service, some golf courses in Kelowna are reopening to provide a little bit of reprieve while physically distancing.

“In the last three weeks, I have had more people thank me for being open than I have in 30 years in business,” said Robert Anderson, Kelowna Driving Range owner.

“And they (customers) are also very conscious of maintaining social distancing.”

The Kelowna Driving Range has been open this whole time, celebrating their 30th anniversary while implementing social distancing practices to keep golfers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stalls are now six to eight feet apart, while services like the restaurant, pro shop, rentals and the mini-golf range remain closed.

However, there has been some pushback for being open during this time.

“Everyone is concerned; I am concerned as well. We are very diligent at maintaining social distancing,” said Anderson.

“And if they won’t abide by the rules, we ask them to leave the property.”

Despite some people expressing that the range and golf courses should stay closed, Anderson says they are taking every precaution possible to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

Those precautions include washing baskets between use, ball rentals are handled by a machine, and they are sanitized between each use from the washing machine to the basket with no human touch.

At Kelowna Springs Golf Course they are preparing to open Wednesday, April 15, but with strict rules in place to enforce social distancing.

Golfers must book ahead and leave quickly at the end of the game, carts will not be in use, ball washing stations are closed and the pro shop will only have a few customers at a time.

“We are doing everything that we can as a non-essential service to maintain social distancing if we are going to operate,” said Sam Pridham, Kelowna Springs Golf Course general manager.

“All the precautions we have, there are going to be a lot of moving targets. And right now I think we are fully prepared to have some golfers here and I hope that it’s fairly busy but that it’s controlled.”

Shannon Lake Golf Course will also be opening under strict guidelines on April 15 however reservations are necessary.