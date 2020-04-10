Sports April 10 2020 7:26pm 02:04 COVID-19: Lethbridge golf courses react to new Alberta closure mandate Golf courses in Lethbridge are closing their doors to the public after an announcement from the provincial government on Thursday. Emily Olsen reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6806578/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6806578/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?