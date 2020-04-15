New estimates suggest COVID-19 could cost City of Edmonton between $140M and $260M

Send this page to someone via email

If the novel coronavirus pandemic continues into December, it could cost the City of Edmonton close to $260 million. That was described as the “worst-case scenario” by Mayor Don Iveson in a news conference on Wednesday.

But even the more likely scenario has worsened since previous cost estimates.

Previously, the city said it could cost between $27 and $117 million. New numbers presented by Iveson suggest the city could sustain a $140-million hit to revenues if shutdowns continue to mid-September.

That has led city council to have a number of conversations about how to offset that loss, including additional layoffs, cuts from the city’s infrastructure program and drawing from reserves.

“If you go past the September scenario and climb into the $200-million range, it gets harder and harder, especially later and later in the year, for us to make that back,” Iveson said.

“If we knew that we were going to have support for that, we’d be able to make confident relaunch plans now, but it’s harder and harder to plan for the kind of robust relaunch that we’d like without knowing that our downside for all municipalities has been protected.”

The support Iveson is referring to is a request that many municipalities have made to the provincial and the federal governments for support. Municipalities are not eligible for the 75 per cent federal wage subsidy, but Edmonton has reached out to the higher levels of government for cost coverage.

“We do hope that the provincial and federal infrastructure stimulus, when it comes, will allow us then to ramp back up without skipping a beat,” he said. “But I do need to highlight that there is now risk to our infrastructure program and our long-term asset conditions because of the need to cut costs.”

There is some good news for Edmonton’s residents who may already be struggling amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to Iveson, council is working to decrease the property tax increase that was first introduced in December.

All the budget discussions have to be done by the end of April.

Iveson said there should be additional information about more temporary layoffs next week.

