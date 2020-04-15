Coronavirus: CERB expanded to some who ran out of EI, part-timers and seasonal workers

In his morning address to the nation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday announced expanded eligibility rules for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit and a plan to top up pay for some essential workers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The CERB will become available to Canadians who have exhausted their employment insurance (EI) benefits since Jan. 1, seasonal workers who can’t find work because of COVID-19, and those who earn up to $1,000 a month, the prime minister said.

Ottawa is also planning to work with the provinces and territories to provide financial help to essential workers, such as those employed in long-term care homes, who earn less than $2,500 a month.

The CERB currently provides $2,000 every four weeks for up to four months to Canadians who have lost their income because of the health emergency. The introduction of the benefit raised worries that some lower-paid essential workers, especially those working in environments that have become high-risk amid COVID-19, would leave their jobs and opt to apply for federal aid instead.

“You are our most important line of defence,” the prime minister said, addressing these workers.