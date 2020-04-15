Menu

Money

Coronavirus: CERB expanded to some who ran out of EI, part-timers and seasonal workers

By Erica Alini Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 11:45 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Sean Kilpatrick/CP

In his morning address to the nation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday announced expanded eligibility rules for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit and a plan to top up pay for some essential workers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The CERB will become available to Canadians who have exhausted their employment insurance (EI) benefits since Jan. 1, seasonal workers who can’t find work because of COVID-19, and those who earn up to $1,000 a month, the prime minister said.

READ MORE: No job and no more EI — but she can’t access the new COVID-19 benefit

Ottawa is also planning to work with the provinces and territories to provide financial help to essential workers, such as those employed in long-term care homes, who earn less than $2,500 a month.

The CERB currently provides $2,000 every four weeks for up to four months to Canadians who have lost their income because of the health emergency. The introduction of the benefit raised worries that some lower-paid essential workers, especially those working in environments that have become high-risk amid COVID-19, would leave their jobs and opt to apply for federal aid instead.

“You are our most important line of defence,” the prime minister said, addressing these workers.

CoronavirusJustin TrudeauCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesPrime Minister TrudeauCERBCERB expanded
