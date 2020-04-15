Coronavirus: Bixi encourages limited travel, offers free rides to health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

As spring gets underway in Montreal, Bixi is back on city streets — but there is a new set of rules amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The bike-sharing service, which officially kicked off its 2020 season at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, is asking users to limit their rides to essential trips.

Cyclists are also asked to not use the service if they have a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

As part of social-distancing measures, the company says users should ensure they are at least two metres from other road users.

Bixi is also asking customers to wash their hands before and after trips and to opt for their key to take out bikes.

The bike-sharing service is also offering a free 30-day subscription to health-care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said earlier this month that the decision to keep Bixis on city streets was made in line with the city’s public health department.

“It’s an easy way to exercise, go to work or to the pharmacy,” she said on April 2.

Bixi, which is in its 12th season, can be found mainly in the downtown core and Old Montreal. There are also a large number of stations in the Plateau-Mont-Royal, Villeray, Rosemont, Pointe-Saint-Charles, Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Ville-Émard areas.

The service is also available in other neighbourhoods, including Verdun, LaSalle, Lachine, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Ahuntsic.

— With files from the Canadian Press