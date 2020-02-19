Menu

Canada

Montreal to ban shared, dockless e-scooters

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 10:16 am
Updated February 19, 2020 10:20 am
There was a pilot project for electric scooters in Montreal.
There was a pilot project for electric scooters in Montreal. Global News

Dockless electric scooters won’t return to Montreal following a pilot project in the city last summer.

The decision was announced at the city’s executive committee on Wednesday morning after a report on the situation.

Éric Alan Caldwell, the city’s executive committee member in charge of transit and urban planning, said the city doesn’t want to have to police e-scooters.

“We weren’t ready for this,” he said.

READ MORE: Montreal to crack down on illegal parking of electric bikes, scooters with proposed fines

The report found that Montreal police issued more than 300 tickets to e-scooter users last year over non-compliance.

The findings also point to a lack of social equity, pointing to the fact that there is a high cost to using the electric-scooter-sharing services.

While the pilot project was deemed a “failure” by Caldwell, he said the situation for electric bicycles was much better.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
