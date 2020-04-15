Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 15

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

51 new coronavirus deaths in Ontario, total reaches 385 and 8,447 cases

Ontario reported 494 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and 51 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 8,447 cases.

The death toll has risen to 385.

Wednesday’s reported jump in deaths is the highest the province has seen in a single day. Tuesday saw 43 new deaths, which was previously the highest.

Meanwhile, 3,902 people have recovered from the virus, which is 46.2 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 55 per cent of all cases in the province.

Participation House resident dies

A resident of Participation House in Markham has died amid a coronavirus outbreak.

The facility, which houses adults with disabilities, saw staff walk out last Thursday after they learned of the outbreak.

“Martin Frogley passed peacefully on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. He passed peacefully listening to music he loved. He was a wonderful son, uncle and the best brother anyone could ever ask for,” a statement from Frogley’s family said.

“Thanks to all staff at the Participation House for their exceptional care and to the staff at Markham Stouffville Hospital for making things comfortable for him on his last days.”

On Tuesday, officials said 37 of 42 residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

Ford opens door to systemic changes in long-term care

Premier Doug Ford said he’s opening the door to systemic changes in long-term care as more than 140 residents have died from COVID-19 in the province.

Ford said it will be necessary to look at cracks in the system.

He made the remarks as his government announced enhanced measures for battling coronavirus in long-term care facilities, including banning workers from working in more than one facility.

Work conditions in care homes ‘unfathomable’: ONA

The Ontario Nurses’ Association (ONA) says the conditions in which its staff are working in long-term care homes are “unfathomable” during the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

The association said in a statement Wednesday that long-term care homes pre-COVID-19 were already understaffed, but now they are in “crisis” mode.

— With files from The Canadian Press