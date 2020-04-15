Coronavirus: City of Toronto unveils donation portal for local pandemic relief efforts

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto has launched a new portal for those who want to assist with local coronavirus pandemic relief efforts.

The DonateTO portal was announced at Toronto city hall on Wednesday and has information for those looking to help the community through donations of money, personal protective equipment, goods, services, space, accommodations and food.

“All donations help the City, in coordination with our community partners, to enhance much-needed services and supports, especially for the most vulnerable and those who support them,” the statement said.

Officials also said more than $1.5 million worth of donations have been received, including masks, beds, kitchenware, personal care products and cleaning products.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Click here to access the DonateTO portal.

Story continues below advertisement