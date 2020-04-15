Menu

Health

Coronavirus: City of Toronto unveils donation portal for local pandemic relief efforts

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 9:22 pm
Updated April 15, 2020 9:26 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto launches online COVID-19 donation portal
WATCH ABOVE: Mayor John Tory announced on Wednesday that the City has launched an online portal called DonateTO for people who want to help fight COVID-19.

The City of Toronto has launched a new portal for those who want to assist with local coronavirus pandemic relief efforts.

The DonateTO portal was announced at Toronto city hall on Wednesday and has information for those looking to help the community through donations of money, personal protective equipment, goods, services, space, accommodations and food.

“All donations help the City, in coordination with our community partners, to enhance much-needed services and supports, especially for the most vulnerable and those who support them,” the statement said.

Toronto restaurant launches during COVID-19

Officials also said more than $1.5 million worth of donations have been received, including masks, beds, kitchenware, personal care products and cleaning products.

Click here to access the DonateTO portal.

