Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 15 2020 6:17pm 02:06 Toronto restaurant launches during COVID-19 Rudy Resto on Danforth Avenue has opened for business while many other restaurants in Toronto have closed due to COVID-19. Tom Hayes reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6824103/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6824103/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?