Health

Ontario to release new COVID-19 projections Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Concerns raised in Ontario about concept of ‘immunity passport’' Coronavirus: Concerns raised in Ontario about concept of ‘immunity passport’
WATCH ABOVE: There are serious privacy and civil liberties concerns being raised after the Ford government made headlines saying those vaccinated in Ontario would be issued proof. As Travis Dhanraj reports, reaction to the fact that document could be used to allow access to some businesses and services has created major blow back.

TORONTO — The Ontario government will provide new COVID-19 projections today.

The province’s chief medical officer of health said earlier this week that the data will indicate whether lockdowns in Toronto and Peel Region that started two weeks ago are working.

The last round of projections showed case rates had plateaued, but hospitals faced increasing strain due to the pandemic.

Read more: Coronavirus: York Region hospitals warn of ‘tipping point’ in COVID-19 admissions

Experts described the data two weeks ago as showing Ontario was in a “fragile or precarious situation.”

Trending Stories

Those figures also showed the number of patients in intensive care units had passed the threshold where surgeries may need to be cancelled.

Projections released early last month suggested Ontario could see as many as 6,500 new daily cases by mid-December unless steps were taken to limit the spread of the virus.

Click to play video 'Ontario reports record high COVID-19 case numbers' Ontario reports record high COVID-19 case numbers
Ontario reports record high COVID-19 case numbers
