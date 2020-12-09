Menu

Health

Coronavirus: York Region hospitals warn of ‘tipping point’ in COVID-19 admissions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2020 10:02 am
Click to play video 'Vulnerable seniors, health-care workers among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario' Vulnerable seniors, health-care workers among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: (Dec. 7) Vulnerable seniors and health-care workers will be the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario and the first shipment is expected before the end of the year. Erica Vella gets reaction to Monday’s announcement.

TORONTO — Hospital CEOs in Ontario’s York Region say their facilities have reached a “tipping point” in COVID-19 admissions.

A joint statement from the CEOs of Mackenzie Health, Markham Stouffville Hospital and Southlake Regional Health Centre highlights a “significant increase” in admissions due to the novel coronavirus in recent weeks.

The group says they are concerned that the trend could impact access to other health care, like scheduled surgeries.

Read more: Ontario to issue proof of COVID-19 vaccination, health minister says

They are calling on residents to wear masks in public and forgo gathering over the holidays in order to protect the community.

Trending Stories

As of yesterday, Ontario reported nearly 800 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including more than 200 in intensive care.

York Region is currently in the red level of the province’s pandemic response framework – the strictest public health measures short of a lockdown.

Click to play video 'Ontario government prepares deep-freeze facilities for COVID-19 vaccine' Ontario government prepares deep-freeze facilities for COVID-19 vaccine
Ontario government prepares deep-freeze facilities for COVID-19 vaccine
