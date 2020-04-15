B.C. extends COVID-19 provincial state of emergency

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government has formally extended the provincial state of emergency.

“Through this challenging time, British Columbians are leading the way in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Premier John Horgan said.

“We are starting to see the results of our sacrifice, dedication and hard work, and we must continue to be steadfast in our commitment to keep our communities safe — for ourselves, our loved ones and our workers on the front lines.”

The state of emergency is extended through the end of the day on April 28.

A provincial state of emergency gives the government sweeping powers, such as using any land or property considered necessary to address the pandemic, controlling travel to or from any area of B.C., and to ban the resale of essential goods such as food and medical supplies.

