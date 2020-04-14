Robots and drive-thrus: How some funeral homes are holding services amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Last week was heartbreaking for the family of Emmet Steadman.

The 22-month-old passed away April 10, after a lengthy battle with nephronophthisis, a genetic disorder of the kidneys.

On Monday his family had a visitation, but it was far from traditional.

It’s called a drive-thru viewing. Mourners drive up to a large window to pay their respects, with the family on the other side. They can even call and give condolences.

“Of course it’s not what anybody would like. We would love to have a big goodbye celebration, but everyone’s respectful and understanding and knows that it can’t happen,” said Melinda Saratsky, Emmet’s aunt.

However, someone called police about the service, thinking people were gathering in a group of more than 10.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon police confirmed the call, and that no charges were laid.

Family members say they plan to have a bigger celebration of life for Emmet when it’s safe to do so in the future.

Drive-thru funerals aren’t the only way funeral homes are accommodating social distancing rules.

At the Saskatoon Funeral Home, Sheldon will stand in for people who can’t physically be there.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

He’s a robot.

He looks like an iPad attached to a Segway. Someone who can’t be there in person logs in to Sheldon — from there, they can move around the ceremony.

Meet Sheldon. #Saskatoon Funeral Home uses him as a virtual stand-in for guests who can’t be at a ceremony. They can drive him around & even deliver eulogies. It’s one of the ways funeral homes across #Canada are helping keep services going amid COVID-19 #yxe #sask #COVIDCanada pic.twitter.com/NxE3wI9yt9 — Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi (@GabrielaPanza) April 15, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“They can talk back and forth with their guests, they can move about the building, they can be part of the visitation and they might give a eulogy,” said Morgan Edwards, general manager of the Saskatoon Funeral Home.

“It’s basically the next closest thing to being here in person.”

The funeral home is also livestreaming funeral services for people to virtually attend.

According to the Funeral Services Association of Canada, initiatives like these are becoming more common.

Families are using technology such as FaceTime to help mourners share their grief.

Jeff Weafer, the association’s Saskatchewan representative, says funeral homes are making some changes to protect safety, and it’s important to explain that to families.

“When you come in to our facility you’re going to see the staff wearing masks and gloves, pallbearers will be provided with gloves and masks,” he said.

“We make sure that they’re protected that way.”

With a lot of uncertainty in the world around COVID-1, funeral homes may have to continue the creativity as joining a wake virtually with the help of something like Sheldon becomes the new normal.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.