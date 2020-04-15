Kingston, Ont. couple aims to inspire during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

In these uncertain times, a Kingston, Ont. couple is going out of their way to shine a light on the positive.

In fact, their “inspiration fence” is getting plenty of attention.

Anyone walking through Dunham Park in the city’s west end can’t help but notice a chain link fence decorated with signs of all shapes and sizes.

Brian Melady owns the fence, but it’s a shared project for the community, he explains.

“Online, we refer to it as ‘Mr. Mutsy’s fence of kindness,'” Melady said.

“Mr. Mutsy is our big St. Bernard pet therapy dog and we’ve always believed in having fences more as boundaries than barriersm, if you will.”

Decorating the fence is nothing new. Melady says it’s been dressed up for for Canada Day, Christmas and also for an Indigenous art expo.

Currently, the fence is adorned with a couple dozen signs, reading, “Happiness is a Choice,” “Don’t look back, you’re not going that way” and “With every storm comes a rainbow”.

Melady says it’s all about positivity.

“There’s enough yucky messages already being spread out there. It’s difficult times, it’s a pandemic, it’s an illness that kills people, it takes loved ones away from each other,” Melady said.

“There’s already enough discussion of negativity out there, so this is for people out there in the fresh air, out for a walk, something that can make them stop, smile and ponder.”

Melady supplies the canvas for this “work in progress,” setting out pieces of wood for others to take, create with and then return to be displayed. He says the project, ultimately, is really all about sharing.

“We’re all in this together so if we can share our fence as a medium to maybe spread some joy and positivity and that sense of community that we’re all lacking right now, I think that’s a good thing,” he said.

“So we hope people keep supporting it.”

Other messages on the fence include “When it rains looks for rainbows, when it’s dark look for stars”, “Friendship is Magic” and “Small moments make the Best Memories”.