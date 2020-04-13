Kingston’s total COVID-19 cases remain at 55, 44 cases now resolved

Send this page to someone via email

The majority of Kingston’s COVID-19 cases have been resolved, according to new numbers from KFL&A Public Health’s website.

As of Monday, the region’s total stands at 55, the same number it was Sunday.

Over the weekend, two new cases were identified in the Kingston region. Before that, COVID-19 case numbers hadn’t grown for almost a week, standing at 53.

In addition to Kingston’s recent plateau, most of the region’s cases — 44 as of Monday — are now resolved.

There is currently one person hospitalized, and a total of 13 health-care workers in the region have caught the disease, although its unclear how many of them are now virus-free.

