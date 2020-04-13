Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Kingston’s total COVID-19 cases remain at 55, 44 cases now resolved

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 4:27 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: 421 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, 291 total deaths
WATCH: (April 13, 2020) Ontario reported 421 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and 17 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 7,470 cases. The death toll has risen to 291. However, 3,357 people have recovered from the virus, which is 44.9 per cent of cases.

The majority of Kingston’s COVID-19 cases have been resolved, according to new numbers from KFL&A Public Health’s website.

As of Monday, the region’s total stands at 55, the same number it was Sunday.

READ MORE: How many Canadians have the new coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

Over the weekend, two new cases were identified in the Kingston region. Before that, COVID-19 case numbers hadn’t grown for almost a week, standing at 53.

In addition to Kingston’s recent plateau, most of the region’s cases — 44 as of Monday — are now resolved.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario to extend state of emergency, despite ‘glimmer of light’ in numbers
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario to extend state of emergency, despite ‘glimmer of light’ in numbers

There is currently one person hospitalized, and a total of 13 health-care workers in the region have caught the disease, although its unclear how many of them are now virus-free.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesKFLA Public HealthKingston CoronavirusKingston covid-19kingston coronavirus numbers
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.