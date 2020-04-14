Winnipeg Goldeyes add 2, including Canadian national team member

Send this page to someone via email

While whether they’ll actually play baseball this season is still in question, the Winnipeg Goldeyes signed a pair of players on Tuesday, including another member of Team Canada.

The Goldeyes added outfielder Connor Panas and right-handed pitcher John Gorman.

Panas is the fourth member of Canada’s national men’s baseball team on the Goldeyes, joining Wes Darvill, Dustin Houle and Eric Wood on their roster.

The Goldeyes acquired his rights in January for future considerations from the Frontier League’s Quebec Capitales.

The 27-year-old hit a combined .224 in 33 games last season with two different teams in the San Diego Padres organization. The Toronto native reached the triple-A level with the Pacific Coast League’s El Paso Chihuahuas after starting the season with the California League’s Lake Elsinore Storm. Panas also played for the Capitales to finish the 2019 season.

Panas drove in seven runs in six games for Canada at the 2019 Pan-Am Games in Lima, Peru. He also represented his country at the Premier12 Olympic Qualifier in South Korea.

He was originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth round of the 2015 draft. His father, Richard, is a former major league umpire.

Gorman, 28, worked mostly out of the bullpen in the Oakland Athletics system for the double-A Texas League’s Midland Rockhounds last season. He had eight saves and a 4.76 earned-run average in 42 relief appearances and one start. The Massachusetts product was voted a Texas League all-star in back-to-back seasons.

The Goldeyes now have 21 players signed for the 2020 season. They are scheduled to open the campaign on May 19, but that is expected to be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.