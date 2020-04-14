Castle Butte closed April and May for calving season

Send this page to someone via email

One of Saskatchewan’s popular tourist spots is shutting down access to visitors.

Castle Butte is closed for at least April and May due to calving season.

The tourist destination is located inside Charla Holbrook’s calving pasture. In a Facebook post, she said the “extremely high” number of visitors has put a strain on her animals.

“The cattle use the area where the butte is as protection from the wind and elements every day during calving season,” Holbrook said in her post.

“The cattle are afraid of this area because of the extreme number of people there every day.”

Babies are being born away from the shelter of the hills, which she said is not safe for them.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience… please spread the word to help people avoid driving out here only to be turned away,” Holbrook wrote.

The Castle Butte website also said the decision to close came from the provincial government’s COVID-19 restrictions, limiting social gatherings.

Castle Butte is a free-standing structure about 60-metres high. The area is described on their website as “a relic from the ice age, ​it was a landmark to the Indigenous people, the North West Mounted Police (NWMP) and early Canadian settlers. [The] composition is sandstone and clay-based with alkali and coal deposits.”

