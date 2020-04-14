Coronavirus: 18 ticketed for breaking social distancing bylaw by playing cricket in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Eighteen people were ticketed in Brampton over the weekend in two separate incidents for violating the social distancing bylaw, in relation to the coronavirus pandemic, by playing cricket.

A spokesperson for the City of Brampton confirmed the 18 $880 tickets to Global News on Tuesday.

Both incidents took place April 12 at two separate locations.

Enforcement officers responded first to the area of Sail Road after receiving complaints about a group of men playing cricket in a nearby field. Officers saw 13 people participating and called Peel Regional Police to help.

Eleven people were charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) and were fined $880. Two people left the area before police arrived.

In the second incident, enforcement officers responded to the CAA Sports Centre on Kennedy Road South after again receiving complaints that a group was playing cricket. Officers ticketed seven people under the EMCPA for $880.

As of Tuesday morning, the City of Brampton said it has issued 176 warnings and handed out 39 charges to those people who are not upholding the social distancing bylaw.

The province reported 483 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday morning, bringing the total numbers of cases to 7,953. The death told has risen to 334.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to announce the extension of the state of emergency for another 28 days. The Ontario legislature will sit briefly Tuesday to pass the order through.