Politics

B.C. MP deletes tweet about economy reopening if most COVID-19 deaths linked to care homes

By The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2020 6:20 pm
British Columbia Conservative MP Marc Dalton, shown in this undated handout photo from the party's public website, has deleted a tweet which questioned if it is time to start reopening businesses if most of the deaths from COVID-19 in this country are older people in long term care homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Conservative Party of Canada *MANDATORY CREDIT*.
B.C. MP Marc Dalton has deleted a tweet asking whether it is time to start reopening businesses if most of the deaths from COVID-19 in this country are older people in long-term care homes.

In a tweet Monday morning, the Pitt Meadows–Maple Ridge representative said the average life expectancy in care homes is two years and that 65 per cent of residents usually die in the first year after moving in.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island MP joins growing call for ban on non-essential BC Ferries travel

Then he questioned whether it is “time to start moving Canada back to work.”

The post was deleted shortly after The Canadian Press began inquiring about it.

Dalton’s tweet linked to a story from The Globe and Mail reporting positive signs that Canada is starting to flatten the curve in the COVID-19 pandemic, with the notable exception of outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Ontario and Quebec.

READ MORE: Why is B.C. starting to flatten the curve while other provinces aren’t? Some of it may be luck

Scott Duvall, the federal NDP’s critic for seniors’ issues, said Dalton’s tweet was heartless, disrespectful and unacceptable.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
