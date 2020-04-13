Menu

Canada

Coronavirus deaths in Canada hit 780, total cases surpass 25,000

By David Lao Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 7:19 pm
Updated April 13, 2020 7:24 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: 'Significant proportion' of deaths in Canada linked to outbreaks in long-term care facilities: Tam
WATCH: 'Significant proportion' of COVID-19 deaths in Canada linked to outbreaks in long-term care facilities: Tam

Canada’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now surpassed 25,000, including 780 deaths, according to provincial figures released across the country Monday.

The new figures come amid 1,296 new cases of the virus announced on April 13, bringing the country’s total to 25,663.

A total of 63 coronavirus-related deaths were also announced on Monday.

READ MORE: How many Canadians have the new coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

Of Canada’s confirmed cases, 7,734 have recovered and at least 438,130 tests have been conducted, according to provincial health jurisdictions.

Coronavirus: Health Canada approves rapid COVID-19 testing device
Coronavirus: Health Canada approves rapid COVID-19 testing device

The provinces that saw the highest rise in infections on Monday were Ontario, which reported 421, and Quebec, which reported 711.

Quebec, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Canada, has now reported a total of 13,557 COVID-19 infections — accounting for more than half of the country’s cases.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Premier François Legault identified the province’s long-term care homes, which have seen the majority of their COVID-19-related deaths, as a priority in fighting the outbreak.

Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto confirms 2,632 total COVID-19 cases, 92 deaths
Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto confirms 2,632 total COVID-19 cases, 92 deaths

Legault’s announcement comes amid reports of an outbreak and “gross negligence” at a private long-term care facility in Dorval that has since resulted in 31 deaths.

Seniors and those with underlying health conditions are especially at risk of death from the virus.

Health officials across Canada, including chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, warned of a “significant proportion” of the country’s deaths stemming from long-term care homes — a number of which have since seen mass outbreaks in across the country.

More to come…

— With files from Global News reporters Olivia Bowden and Annabelle Olivier

