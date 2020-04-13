Coronavirus: Third death recorded in Nova Scotia as case total hits 474

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 80s from the Halifax Regional Municipality has been identified by the province as the third person in Nova Scotia to die from the novel coronavirus.

“Tragically, another family is grieving the loss of a loved one as result of COVID-19,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement.

“As I offer to them my heartfelt condolences, I want to emphasize to all Nova Scotians that we cannot afford to become complacent. Life is precious and we must all work together to protect those who are dear to us.”

The province identified 29 new cases on Sunday after completing 947 tests, bringing Nova Scotia’s total to 474.

Of the 29 new cases, 26 were identified in the central region, two in the eastern region, and one in the western region.

The total breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia is as follows:

Central zone: 354

Western zone: 46

Eastern zone: 40

Northern zone: 34

There are now nine patients in hospital, with four in an intensive care unit.

Forty-eight per cent of cases involve male patients and 52 per cent involve female patients.

Travel has been removed as a screening requirement to get a COVID-19 test. Now, if you have two or more of the following symptoms, you’re able to get a COVID-19 test.

fever

new or worsening cough

runny nose

headache

To date, Nova Scotia has 15,580 negative test results.

Premier Stephen McNeil and chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang will be holding a press briefing Monday at 3 p.m.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

