Coronavirus: Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home has third day in row no deaths

There has been some relief for a Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home Sunday which has lost nearly 45 per cent of its residents due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Pinecrest Nursing Home administrator Mary Carr said there were no new deaths since her update on Saturday. It’s a third day in a row with that message since Carr reported a 29th resident at the 65-bed long-term care facility died early Thursday.

A spouse of a resident also died of COVID-19 last month, bringing the death toll associated with the home to 30 since the outbreak was declared in mid-March.

On Thursday, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 28 staff have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Carr noted that although staff are facing “new and unique challenges as we learn more about COVID-19”, they are well-stocked with enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to provide clinical care and personal support.

“Our staff are also working hard to provide companionship to our residents while they are away from their families,” she said.

"I cannot thank our staff enough for their efforts and their continued dedication to our residents."

Carr says the home continues to work closely with public health and the Ministry of Health to “ensure all new and ongoing care directives are implemented and are clearly communicated to all staff.

The Easter Bunny visited the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. on Sunday. Mary Carr, Pinecrest Administrator/Special to Global News Peterborough

“We are also committed to sharing crucial information with health authorities and other homes in the province so that they can learn from our experiences,” she said.

Carr said the ongoing support from the Bobcaygeon and area community is “truly amazing.” She said on Sunday morning the Easter Bunny made a visit and waved to residents outside at the facility’s windows.

“I also continue to receive daily messages of support from the Kawartha Lakes community,” she said.

"Our staff will never forget these acts of kindness."

The Easter Bunny waved outside to residents at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. on Sunday, April 12. Mary Carr/Special to Global News Peterborough