Health

Coronavirus: Britain’s Boris Johnson discharged from hospital

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 12, 2020 8:40 am
Updated April 12, 2020 8:42 am
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the new coronavirus.

READ MORE: Britain’s Boris Johnson making ‘very good progress’ in COVID-19 recovery: official

Johnson’s office says he left St. Thomas’ Hospital and will continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister’s country house.

He will not immediately return to work.

Johnson has been in the hospital for a week and spent three nights in the ICU.

-More to come

© 2020 The Canadian Press
