NSHA warning of potential COVID-19 exposure on Halifax bus routes

NSHA Public Health is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 on Halifax Transit buses after a second driver tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease on Friday.

In a news release Saturday, the NSHA said there was possible exposure on the following bus routes:

Route #60 at 6:10 am -7:10 a.m. leaving Eastern Passage on April 2-6

Route #10 at 6:40 am -7:40 a.m. Dalhousie on April 2-6

Route #62 at 4:50 pm – 5:50 p.m. Wildwood on April 2-6

Route #60 at 5:15 pm – 6:15 p.m. heading towards Eastern Passage on April 2-6

Route #60 at 8:15 am – 9:15 a.m. leaving Eastern Passage on April 8

Public Health said in a statement that it’s directly contacting anyone known to be a close contact of the individuals confirmed to have COVID-19.

“While most people have been contacted, there could be some contacts that Public Health is not aware of,” NSHA said.

According to NSHA, it is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the dates stated above may develop symptoms up to, and including April 22.

0:51 Coronavirus outbreak: New symptoms people can experience with COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak: New symptoms people can experience with COVID-19

People are being advised to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose and headache.

If an individual has two or more COVID-19 symptoms, NSHA says to call 811 for self-assessment and to self-isolate.

“Do not go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so by 811,” said NSHA.

The advisory comes a day after it was revealed a second Halifax Transit bus driver had tested positive for the virus.