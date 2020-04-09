NSHA warning of potential COVID-19 exposure on Halifax Transit buses

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is warning the public about possible COVID-19 exposure on Halifax Transit buses after a driver recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

In a news release Thursday, the NSHA said there was possible exposure on three buses:

April 3 on Route 10 from 5:56 p.m. to 1:04 a.m.

April 4 on Route 62 from 12:27 p.m. to 1:33 p.m. and 4:27 p.m. to 5:33 p.m.

April 4 on Route 60 from 1:33 p.m. to 4:27 p.m. and 5:33 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.

The advisory comes a day after it was revealed a Halifax Transit bus driver had tested positive for the virus.

Union president Kenny Wilson said the driver has no connection to travel and is concerned it was the result of community spread.

The health authority says public health officials are directly contacting anyone known to be a close contact of the person who was confirmed to have COVID-19.

“While most people have been contacted, there could be some contacts that public health is not aware of,” the NSHA said.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates on these bus routes may develop symptoms up to and including April 18.

“When interactions are transient, such as on public transit, it’s generally considered low risk from an exposure perspective,” said Dr. Jennifer Cram, regional medical officer of health. “Sharing information about this potential exposure to COVID-19 will help us identify cases that could be connected and will support our containment efforts.”

Those who were on the bus during the dates listed are being asked to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose and headache. If you have two or more of those symptoms, you’re asked to call 811 and self-isolate until you receive 811 advice on next steps.