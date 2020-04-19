2 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, recoveries remain at 234

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported two new COVID-19 cases Sunday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 315. The total number of cases still includes one presumptive case that was reported on Saturday.

There are four people in the hospital, including three who are receiving inpatient care and one who is in the ICU.

No new recoveries were reported on Sunday. Total recoveries in the province remain at 234.

Active cases in the province increased to 77 from the 75 reported the day before.

There are 35 health-care workers who have the virus.

Health-care workers currently make up 11 per cent of all cases in the province. Health officials say the source of their infections are from work and community transmission.

Of the 234 cases in the province, 134 are a result of travelling while 132 are linked to mass gatherings and community contacts.

There are 29 cases with no known exposure while 20 other cases are currently being investigated by public health.

Saskatoon remains the province’s epicentre for the virus with 149 cases reported in the city. There are 70 cases in Regina, 59 in northern Saskatchewan, 15 from southern Saskatchewan, and 11 from central Saskatchewan. Eleven cases are linked to the far north.

There are 24 cases involving people under the age of 19 while the remainder of the cases are adults.

There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 reported to date.

The province has completed 23,909 tests to date.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab was not available Sunday for comment. Shahab will return with his live update on Monday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. All international travellers returning to Saskatchewan are required to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

