Coronavirus: Family celebrates Winnipeg boy’s birthday with drive-by parade

The balloons were blown up and the presents were wrapped, but this birthday was looking a lot different for nine-year-old Caleb McKague.

With concerns around the new coronavirus, family and friends had to get creative to celebrate the Winnipeg boy’s special day Friday.

The group got together to decorate their cars for a drive-by birthday party.

“We’re going to decorate our car and drive it around,” Caleb’s friend Everett Saydak said.

His mom Colleen was happy to help the boys see each other and celebrate.

“We are happy to be out and happy to be having some fun. Being able to decorate the cars and getting the kids to go out and enjoy ourselves and hopefully spread some joy for a lot of people and Caleb on his birthday,” she said.

Caleb’s grandmother Theresa Jobse says his family is very concerned about Caleb developing COVID-19 since he has other health issues like cerebral palsy.

“It’s very hard. I just want to go over and give him a hug and I know I can’t,” she said.

“We wanted to do something special for his birthday.”

Caleb McKague seeing his friends and family on his ninth birthday.