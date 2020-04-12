How does COVID-19 cause death? Here’s what happens in the lungs

Editors note: This story contains sensitive information that can be disturbing to some readers.

More than 100,000 people worldwide have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in Italy, France, Spain and the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University, which maintains a real-time worldwide case count.

One of the hardest hit zones includes New York City — which now has the most confirmed cases than any other country and a death toll of more than 7,000 people.

In Canada, more than 550 people have died and overall death projections for the country are between 11,000 and 22,000, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada earlier this week. The majority of Canadian victims are elderly residents in long-term care homes.

How does COVID-19 cause death?

And while close to 370,000 worldwide have been able to recover from COVID-19, experts like Zahid Butt, an assistant professor at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, says survival depends on a patient’s lungs.

“The coronavirus is a respiratory virus which invades the respiratory system. Coronavirus can infect both the upper and lower respiratory tract,” he said in an email to Global News.

Butt, who specializes in infectious disease epidemiology, says a COVID-19 infection starts from the nose and then proceeds to the lungs.



In most cases, the virus stays in the upper tract that includes everything above the windpipe, Butt said. In those cases, symptoms can include a fever, cough, or a sore throat.



For some people, if the virus isn’t considered severe, it hasn’t entered the lungs.

Butt says if if the virus migrates to the lower tract — that’s when symptoms like shortness of breath can occur.

“Once the virus reaches the lungs, it causes inflammation which results in fluid accumulating in the lung and difficulty breathing,” he said. “This fluid fills the lung’s air sacs…[then] blood oxygen levels fall below normal, a condition known as pneumonia.”

The air sacs are responsible for gas exchange, which is the process of breathing in oxygen and removing carbon dioxide.



The disruption COVID-19 causes in the lungs is the main reason this illness causes a severe pathology — which is the behaviour and characteristics of the disease, said Narveen Jandu, an assistant professor at the University of Waterloo that specializes in microbiology and infectious diseases.

“[Gas exchange] is a pretty important and vital function for life. And that’s the exact site where the virus is causing infection,” she said.

When the virus enters the air sacs, it interacts with a specific type of cell that lines the sacs called the alveolar cells, she added.

The spike-like appearance of the novel coronavirus is how the illness is able to interact with a molecule on the alveolar cells, and then invade those cells, she said.

“Once it gets inside one of our cells it’s going to start to replicate and multiply and divide and create copies of itself … and then because it infected that one cell of ours, that one cell of ours essentially gets destroyed and bursts open,” she said.

When that cell bursts, it releases hundreds of new virus particles that can go on to infect more and more cells, Jandu said.

Why do some cases of the virus result in fatal outcomes?

Once the virus has started to destroy human cells that line the air sacs, how the body responds next is the difference between a person being able to recover, and a possible fatal outcome, she explained.

“Some people have a stronger immune system, and some people, not so strong,” she said. It’s been established that the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions or have a compromised immune system will have a more difficult time fighting off the coronavirus, she said.

A person’s immune system will respond to the virus by causing a fever and increasing inflammation, that can cause fluid to leak into the lungs, further impeding breathing, she said. That’s the point where a person would need a ventilator to breathe, she added.

An overactive immune system that responds in an extreme way to the virus can cause “massive damage” in the body, whereas one that’s too weak can’t fight it off either, she explained.

Access to health care, racism a factor in surviving the coronavirus

It’s also important to note that inequities in health-care systems is a major factor in who survives a coronavirus infection, beyond immune response, said Suzanne Sicchia, an associate professor at the Interdisciplinary Centre for Health and Society at the University of Toronto Scarborough.

In the U.S., the virus is killing Black Americans at a much higher rate and 42 per cent of the nation’s 13,000 deaths so far are Black people, according to an analysis by the Associated Press.

Systemic racism and lack of access to health care have made Black Americans more vulnerable to the virus, according to the AP. In Canada, race-based statistics are not kept although there is also a consistent history of poorer health outcomes for Black and Indigenous Canadians due to the same factors.

“The burden of disease, sickness, and suffering is not evenly distributed in the population. This is so very important for us to truly acknowledge and work to make right,” said Sicchia in an email to Global News.

“The pandemic is showing us the importance of the social, political, and economic determinants of health that produce these inequities. It’s up to us to decide to care enough to change these conditions, and in so doing move towards a more healthy and just society,” she said. Tweet This

What we don’t know yet about COVID-19

Beyond understanding the immune system and our health-care systems, there are many aspects of the virus that are currently unknown to medical professionals, said Jandu.

“There could be something about the way it’s causing infection, something that … we just don’t know yet. Or it could be the fact that it’s something new and it’s spreading so quickly among the population,” she said.

New research from a Chinese group of scientists has suggested there could be two strains of the virus, with one causing more severe outcomes. But new reports like this one haven’t had the opportunity to be reviewed extensively by the academic community, said Jandu.

“We can’t draw conclusions from this work yet. There are a lot of reports coming out, and everything is just fresh off the press,” she said. There needs to be more time to peer review and critique the data before they can be taken with certainty, she explained.

However, at the same time reports need to be released quickly so information can be shared about the virus, she said. More will be known as it continues to be studied.

“This is something that is perplexing the scientific and biomedical community because it is such a new virus. We’re learning more and more about it every day…and we’re trying our best in real time to understand how it’s causing infection and how is it’s causing pathology,” she said.

