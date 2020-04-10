Coronavirus deaths top 100,000 worldwide

Send this page to someone via email

Just a few months after the novel coronavirus was identified in China, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 100,000 people around the world.

The milestone was reached on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The institution, which is keeping an online tally of infections, deaths and recoveries, said the death toll stood at 100,376 as of about 1:30 p.m. ET.

Italy, the United States, Spain and France have suffered the most fatalities from the viral respiratory illness.

More than 7,800 people have died in New York state, accounting for more than 40 per cent of the U.S. death toll of nearly 18,000.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In Canada, more than 21,000 people have been diagnosed, roughly half of whom live in Quebec. More than 500 Canadians have succumbed to the illness, and long-term care facilities have been particularly hard hit.

Story continues below advertisement

A week ago, one million coronavirus cases had been diagnosed worldwide. The number of infected people now stands at roughly 1.6 million, though the real total could be much higher as that figure reflects the availability of testing.

By comparison, the 2009-2010 H1N1 flu pandemic claimed an estimated 100,000 to 400,000 lives in its first year, according to the World Health Organization.

Roughly 100 years ago, the so-called Spanish Flu caused an estimated 20 to 50 million fatalities.

The new coronavirus was formally identified in January after a cluster of pneumonia cases occurred in Wuhan, China, that were not associated with any known virus. The illness caused by the virus was later dubbed COVID-19.

Around the world, more than 368,000 people have recovered from the viral illness, according to Johns Hopkins.

The pandemic has brought international travel to a near standstill and prompted closures of non-essential businesses, schools and workplaces around the world.

In addition to upending everyday life for billions, the virus has also put the world economy in jeopardy.

READ MORE: House of Commons will sit on Saturday to debate coronavirus wage subsidy

The International Monetary Fund has warned that the world is headed for the worst recession since the Great Depression.

Story continues below advertisement

In Canada, which shed a million jobs in March, a $107-billion emergency aid package has been passed to soften the blow for workers and businesses.

—With files from The Associated Press