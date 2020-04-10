Saskatchewan reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 bringing provincial total to 285

There are 30 health-care workers who have the virus, an increase from the 27 reported on Thursday.
Health-care workers currently make up 10.5 per cent of all cases in the province. According to health officials, 11 of the workers caught the virus from a curling bonspeil in Edmonton. It’s unknown how the others were infected, but health officials say the source of their infections may not be health-care related.
Of the 285 cases in the province, 123 are a result of travelling while 103 are linked to mass gatherings and community contacts.
There are 22 cases with no known exposures while 36 other cases are currently being investigated by public health.
Saskatoon remains the province’s epicenter for the virus, with 142 cases reported in the city. There are 60 cases in Regina, 52 in northern Saskatchewan, 15 from southern Saskatchewan, and 10 from central Saskatchewan. Six cases are linked to the far north.
Seventeen cases involve people 19 years of age and under while the remainder of cases are adults.There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 reported to date. Saskatchewan has a fatality rate of 1.1 per cent, say health officials.The province has performed 17,634 tests.
Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab was not available Friday for comment. Shahab will not be speaking to the public on Saturday or Sunday, but will return with his live update on Monday.
