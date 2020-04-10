Saskatchewan reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 bringing provincial total to 285

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported six new cases of COVID-19 and one presumptive case on Friday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 285.

There are eight people in the hospital, including six who are receiving inpatient care and two who remain in the ICU.

A total of 136 people have recovered from the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Active cases continued to decline, dropping from 160 on Thursday to 146. These represent the total number of cases less recoveries and deaths.

There are 30 health-care workers who have the virus, an increase from the 27 reported on Thursday.

Health-care workers currently make up 10.5 per cent of all cases in the province. According to health officials, 11 of the workers caught the virus from a curling bonspeil in Edmonton. It’s unknown how the others were infected, but health officials say the source of their infections may not be health-care related.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 285 cases in the province, 123 are a result of travelling while 103 are linked to mass gatherings and community contacts.

There are 22 cases with no known exposures while 36 other cases are currently being investigated by public health.