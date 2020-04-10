Ontario reports 478 new coronavirus cases, including 22 deaths as total cases top 6,200

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 478 new cases of coronavirus Friday morning including 22 deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 6,237.

The death toll rose to 222.

Of the confirmed cases, 673 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 260 in intensive care and 217 on a ventilator.

The number of resolved cases, meanwhile, also rose Friday, to 2,574, or about 41 per cent of confirmed cases.

Since Thursday’s report, 5,573 additional tests had been conducted. Nearly 1,600 cases are currently under investigation.

Earlier this week, Premier Doug Ford raised concerns that health officials were not using the province’s full testing capacity of 13,000.

More to come.

