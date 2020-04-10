Menu

Health

Ontario reports 478 new coronavirus cases, including 22 deaths as total cases top 6,200

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 10, 2020 10:36 am
Updated April 10, 2020 10:38 am
Brampton hospital worker dies from COVID-19
A Brampton man in his 50s who worked at Brampton Civic Hospital is believed to be the first health care worker in Ontario to die from COVID-19. Erica Vella reports.

Ontario reported 478 new cases of coronavirus Friday morning including 22 deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 6,237.

The death toll rose to 222.

Of the confirmed cases, 673 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 260 in intensive care and 217 on a ventilator.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak declared at Mississauga Hospital, 7 staff diagnosed with COVID-19

The number of resolved cases, meanwhile, also rose Friday, to 2,574, or about 41 per cent of confirmed cases.

Since Thursday’s report, 5,573 additional tests had been conducted. Nearly 1,600 cases are currently under investigation.

Earlier this week, Premier Doug Ford raised concerns that health officials were not using the province’s full testing capacity of 13,000.

More to come. 

Coronavirus: Ontario loses 400k jobs in March
