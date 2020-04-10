Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 10

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

Markham home for adults with disabilities has staff walk off after COVID-19 outbreak

A Markham home for adults with disabilities is in dire need of help after an outbreak of the novel coronavirus caused staff to walk off the job, leaving residents unattended.

Participation House is home to 42 adults with disabilities and as of Friday, had a confirmed 10 residents and two staff members test positive for COVID-19, Debra McLaughlin, a member of the board of directors, told Global News.

Closed Ontario child care centres ordered to stop collecting payments

The Ontario government has ordered child care centres to stop collection payments from parents while the facilities are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency order, which also temporarily protects the spaces of children, was announced Friday afternoon.

GO Transit introduces new safety measures for drivers, workers

Metrolinx has introduced a new protective shield that will be set up around GO bus driver’s to increase separation throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Thought the implementation would usually take upwards of 18 months, Metrolinx said the shields will be put into buses in less than six weeks.

