Edmonton foundations launch campaign to support health-care workers

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Alberta, that could take a toll on front-line health-care workers. In an effort to help, Edmonton-based foundations are stepping up in more than one way.

The University Hospital Foundation, Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation, Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation, Covenant Foundation, Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, Capital Care Foundation, Mental Health Foundation and Sturgeon Community Hospital Foundation are encouraging all Albertans to place hearts on the windows of their homes to show support and appreciation for health-care workers.

“It is a way for us to thank all of the health professionals, the front-line staff — anyone working in the health-care field right now at this challenging time,” explained Dr. Jodi. L. Abbott, the president and CEO of the University Hospital Foundation.

The campaign #FoundationsOfGratitude was launched Thursday along with a video to get the message across. However, this isn’t the only push this week to support health-care workers.

“One of the areas we are supporting is Text for Hope,” Abbott said. “If you go onto your phone [and text] COVID19HOPE to 393939, what will happen is you will get daily messages — cognitive behavioural messages — that will help you to work through anxiety and uncertainty at this time.”

“The people who work here are human beings like everyone else, and so they have their own concerns and fears,” said Dr. Dylan Taylor, the facility medical director of the University of Alberta Hospital.

“What does the pandemic mean for them personally? What does it mean for their families? How will that impact the patients who they see and whom they care for everyday?”

“We wanted to create an opportunity for all of our supporters to give to something critically important in our system,” Abbott said.

That would be the University Hospital Foundation’s emergency response fund to raise money for unexpected expenses and more in the battle against COVID-19.

Because many Albertans are facing financial hardships, the foundation is only encouraging those who are able to give to do so.

There is no specific funding goal and the response fund will continue to raise money for as long as the need is there.

