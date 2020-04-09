Pathways Learning Centre offers online speech, pre-school lessons amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Learning looks a lot different for Lindsay Babiarz’s preschoolers, Hudson and Beckett, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of going to daycare or pre-K classes, lessons are now online. The boys watch livestreams on social media, singing and dancing along with the instructor.

“They’re yelling at the screen trying to participate, thinking that she can hear them,” Babiarz said.

“Right now, we’re trying to keep as much normalcy as we can and keep it looking like daycare.”

Routine is important for the family.

Hudson, 5, has a speech delay.

For the last year and a half, he’s gone to Pathways Learning Centre for speech therapy.

Story continues below advertisement

But in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pathways closed its doors.

READ MORE: Licensed daycares in Saskatchewan still open amid novel coronavirus pandemic

“I was worried about that, that he would regress,” said Barbiaz, adding Hudson has made significant progress in his tongue placement when it comes to making sounds.

Aware of parents’ worries, Pathways decided to offer its services online.

“We know that now is a pretty tricky time for families especially with lots of kids at home, so we’re just trying to provide fun and educational supports,” said Maegan Mason, speech language pathologist and Pathways co-founder.

READ MORE: Saskatoon man entertains kids during pandemic while practising physical distancing

Mason connects with Hudson three times a week through one-on-one Zoom meetings.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Keeping that momentum going with her is really, really good. We want to keep seeing that progress,” Babiarz said.

“It’s like they just pick up where they left off.”

Pathways isn’t just offering speech language classes. It’s continuing its preschool classes through live lessons on Facebook and Instagram.

Instructors teach stories, songs, dance and calendar practice, sprinkling speech tips and motor skills into the lessons.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve really tried to make our live preschool look a little bit like a real centre time would in our preschool,” said Cari Thiele, speech language pathologist and Pathways co-founder.

“Despite being on a computer and seeing us on screen, we try to make it as interactive as possible.”

Up to 300 families tune into each session, according to Mason. Most viewers are in Saskatchewan, but some are from as far away as Nunavut, Toronto and Chicago.

Early intervention is important for kids with speech delays, Thiele said. But in a “nutty time” where people are trying to adapt to different routines, it’s important for children to find something familiar.

“In these times, if your child has a [speech] delay, I know a lot of parents can be feeling overwhelmed with that idea of they’re having a loss of service,” Mason said.

Mason said it’s unclear how a child’s development might be impacted during the pandemic. But in difficult times, she said creating family connections and staying calm can be just as beneficial for kids.

“It’s hard to really quantify what a setback could look like for every kid, but I think just giving ourselves a break as parents and families in this crazy time is really important,” Mason said.

“That connection piece can go so much farther for your children than worrying about that intervention and learning.”

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.