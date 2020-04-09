Menu

Health

Halifax Transit to reduce ferry, bus service over Easter long weekend

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 6:08 pm
Christopher Stannix, a Halifax Transit ferry, makes its way across Halifax Harbour on Nov. 16, 2018. .
Christopher Stannix, a Halifax Transit ferry, makes its way across Halifax Harbour on Nov. 16, 2018. . Alexander Quon/Global News

The Halifax Regional Municipality has announced that its transit service will significantly reduce capacity over the Easter long weekend as it continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes will affect Halifax Transit’s ferry and bus service and residents are being asked to only use the service for essential travel.

Those who feel sick should not use any transit until their health returns to normal.

READ MORE: NSHA warning of potential COVID-19 exposure on Halifax Transit buses

Halifax Transit says that capacity on its ferry service will be reduced to 25 passengers per trip in order to promote physical distancing.

Food and drink will also be prohibited in an effort to reduce litter.

The municipality’s buses will have alternating seats blocked off with appropriate signage.

Halifax Transit driver tests positive for COVID-19
Halifax Transit driver tests positive for COVID-19

The measures will reduce capacity on each bus by approximately 50 per cent.

Additional signage will be used to indicate which seats are reserved for those with mobility needs.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Stewiacke, N.S. woman fined $1,000 for refusing to self-isolate

Passengers will continue to use the rear doors unless the front doors are required for accessibility.

Seating at Halifax Transit terminals will also be restricted with alternating seats blocked off with signage.

Along with those measures, Halifax Transit will continue to implement a series of measures it has previously announced, including increased frequency of wiping down high-touch surfaces, reducing passengers on buses to seated passengers and the elimination of fares.

