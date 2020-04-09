Coronavirus: Stewiacke, N.S. woman fined $1,000 for refusing to self-isolate

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old woman is facing a hefty fine after she allegedly refused to self-isolate after returning from out of the province.

Town of Stewiacke CAO Dale Bogle says the woman and her partner returned to the community on Saturday.

“We were getting tidbits of information that they were not self-isolating for the required 14 days, so in the town with some of my staff and others, we started looking at some video.”

Bogle says the video was brought forward by the local business community, then was brought forward to Colchester RCMP.

As a result, the woman was fined $1,000 under the Health Protection Act. Bogle says it’s the first summary offence ticket of its kind issued in the Town of Stewiacke.

“I’m hoping this is a really good wake-up call for those in town here and elsewhere that are ignoring the seriousness of this,” Bogle said, calling the fine a “successful outcome.”

“I think it’s a really good example to show how the community can come together and be a partner with the law enforcement community,” he said.

Bogle says additional charges are expected and the matter has been turned over to the RCMP.

Halifax Regional Police said earlier in the day Thursday that they have issued 78 tickets for violations of the Health Protection Act and Emergency Management Act since the province declared a state of emergency.