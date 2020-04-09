COVID-19 April 9 2020 6:48am 08:31 The Stanfields pen kitchen party anthem Stay The Blazes Home We catch up with Jon Landry, the frontman for The Stanfields, to talk about their new song and music video Stay the Blazes Home. All proceeds from download sales go to Feed Nova Scotia. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6798673/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6798673/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?