Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

B.C. federal prison on lockdown after 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19

By Janet Brown CKNW
Posted April 9, 2020 4:50 pm
Updated April 9, 2020 4:54 pm
There are 14 reported cases of COVID-19 at Mission Institution.
There are 14 reported cases of COVID-19 at Mission Institution. Global News

A lockdown is in place at a federal prison in the Fraser Valley as a precautionary measure after some inmates showed signs consistent with the flu and tested positive for COVID-19.

According to statistics from the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), the Mission Institution has 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19. One test came back negative and results from 21 tests are pending.

COVID-19: Preventing prison outbreaks in Canada
COVID-19: Preventing prison outbreaks in Canada

The medium-security prison has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada, according to government statistics.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There is also a case of COVID-19 at Abbotsford’s Pacific Regional Treatment Centre.

The CSC says it is following strict protocols, including enhanced cleaning and twice-daily checks of symptomatic inmates, to avoid further spread.

Meals are also being brought to inmates’ cells.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirusBC prison COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.