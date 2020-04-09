B.C. federal prison on lockdown after 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19

A lockdown is in place at a federal prison in the Fraser Valley as a precautionary measure after some inmates showed signs consistent with the flu and tested positive for COVID-19.
According to statistics from the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), the Mission Institution has 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19. One test came back negative and results from 21 tests are pending.
The medium-security prison has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada, according to government statistics.
There is also a case of COVID-19 at Abbotsford’s Pacific Regional Treatment Centre.
The CSC says it is following strict protocols, including enhanced cleaning and twice-daily checks of symptomatic inmates, to avoid further spread.
Meals are also being brought to inmates’ cells.View link »
