B.C. federal prison on lockdown after 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A lockdown is in place at a federal prison in the Fraser Valley as a precautionary measure after some inmates showed signs consistent with the flu and tested positive for COVID-19.

According to statistics from the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), the Mission Institution has 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19. One test came back negative and results from 21 tests are pending.

1:55 COVID-19: Preventing prison outbreaks in Canada COVID-19: Preventing prison outbreaks in Canada

The medium-security prison has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada, according to government statistics.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There is also a case of COVID-19 at Abbotsford’s Pacific Regional Treatment Centre.

The CSC says it is following strict protocols, including enhanced cleaning and twice-daily checks of symptomatic inmates, to avoid further spread.

Meals are also being brought to inmates’ cells.

Story continues below advertisement