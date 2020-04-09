Okanagan Indian Band urging seasonal visitors to stay away during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan Indian Band didn’t mince words on Thursday morning, issuing a press release asking non-residents not to visit reserve lands for the immediate future due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Normally, B.C.’s southern Interior is awash in visitors during the Easter long weekend, but with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, the Vernon-based band said staying home is the prudent thing to do.

“Given the COVID-19 pandemic, we have asked all [certificate of possession] holders to contact any of their current and past renters and let them know to stay home as they will not be allowed on OKIB reserve lands,” Chief Byron Louis said in a press release.

“Our simple message for those contemplating visiting or staying on or near the near OKIB reserve is please don’t,” he added. “As chief and council, we want to ensure that we do everything we can as a First Nation to safeguard our community and in particular our elders.

“Plain and simple, if you rent a cabin or secondary home in the Okanagan and want to visit it or stay at it during this pandemic, please, not now. Not in the coming weeks. Stay home.”

Louis said the band will be “putting up notices advising that non-Okanagan and non-residents (tourists/visitors) are respectfully asked to stay away from Okanagan Indian Band reserve lands during the current COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Okanagan Indian Band also issued a reminder for band members and residents to self-isolate after travelling and practise physical distancing at all times. It also suggested that people wear a mask, scarf or other face covering to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

“I just want to thank all those involved for their assistance in this matter,” said Louis. “Remember, the life you save could be your own or that of a loved one.”

