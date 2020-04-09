Menu

Crime

Edmonton woman facing fraud-related arson charges after restaurant fire

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted April 9, 2020 2:12 pm
The Edmonton Police Service headquarters in downtown Edmonton. February 9, 2017. .
The Edmonton Police Service headquarters in downtown Edmonton. February 9, 2017. . Kendra Slugoski, Global News

Edmonton police have laid arson charges against a woman and are searching for another suspect after a Hui’s Wontons Chinese Restaurant caught fire on March 23.

Firefighters responded shortly before 6 p.m. to the blaze at the restaurant at 3338 Parsons Road.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but extensive damage was caused to the restaurant.

No one was inside at the time, police said.

READ MORE: Woman charged in connection with Edmonton Italian bakery fire

Edmonton fire investigators determined the fire was arson and the file was handed over to Edmonton police.

On April 8, police arrested and charged Hui MacArthur, 55, with arson — damage to property and arson for a fraudulent purpose.

MacArthur was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court on June 22.

A police spokesperson couldn’t confirm MacArthur’s connection to the business, saying investigators haven’t determined that yet.

READ MORE: Overnight arson in Old Strathcona apartment building displaces 13 residents, causes $675K in damage

Police are also looking for a second suspect they say may be involved in setting the fire.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos below, or the clothing they’re wearing, is asked to contact police.

Edmonton police are looking for the person in these photos in relation to an arson in March
Edmonton police are looking for the person in these photos in relation to an arson in March Edmonton Police Service

Police are also asking anyone who may have been driving by the restaurant at the time of the fire and may have dashcam video to contact police.

Information can be submitted to police by calling 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

