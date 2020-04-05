Menu

Crime

Woman charged in connection with Edmonton Italian bakery fire

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted April 5, 2020 6:30 pm
Fire crews work to douse a blaze at a building that houses the Italian Bakery, on 97 Street and 106 Avenue Friday, April 3, 2020.
Fire crews work to douse a blaze at a building that houses the Italian Bakery, on 97 Street and 106 Avenue Friday, April 3, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News

A 38-year-old woman has been charged with arson in connection with a blaze at a local bakery last week.

At 4 a.m. on Friday, Edmonton Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Italian Bakery at 106 Avenue and 97 Street.

READ MORE: 2 taken to hospital as crews battle central Edmonton fire

Firefighters evacuated an elderly couple from a residence above the bakery. The 87-year-old man and 85-year-old woman were both treated and transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews work to douse a blaze at a building that houses the Italian Bakery, on 97 Street and 106 Avenue Friday, April 3, 2020.
Fire crews work to douse a blaze at a building that houses the Italian Bakery, on 97 Street and 106 Avenue Friday, April 3, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News

Investigators said the fire caused significant damage to the bakery, residence and smoke damage to a neighbouring building.

READ MORE: Edmonton bakery reopens after devastating fire: ‘This is a happy day for us’

Edmonton police said investigators have determined the fire was deliberately set.

CCTV footage was viewed by investigators and a person of interest was identified, police said.

Nicole Thomas, 38, has been charged with two counts each of arson causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and one count of breach of a release order.

2 people sent to hospital after Italian Bakery fire
2 people sent to hospital after Italian Bakery fire
