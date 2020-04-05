Woman charged in connection with Edmonton Italian bakery fire

A 38-year-old woman has been charged with arson in connection with a blaze at a local bakery last week.
At 4 a.m. on Friday, Edmonton Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Italian Bakery at 106 Avenue and 97 Street.
Firefighters evacuated an elderly couple from a residence above the bakery. The 87-year-old man and 85-year-old woman were both treated and transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said the fire caused significant damage to the bakery, residence and smoke damage to a neighbouring building.
Edmonton police said investigators have determined the fire was deliberately set.
CCTV footage was viewed by investigators and a person of interest was identified, police said.
Nicole Thomas, 38, has been charged with two counts each of arson causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and one count of breach of a release order.
