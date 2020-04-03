2 taken to hospital as crews battle central Edmonton fire

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital to be treated for minor smoke inhalation Friday morning as crews worked to douse a structure fire in central Edmonton.

At around 4 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire at a building in the area of 106 Avenue and 97 Street. The affected building houses the Italian Bakery, although fire crews on scene Friday morning could not yet say where or how the fire started.

District chief Gerald O’Connor with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said 28 firefighters from seven crews were dispatched on the first alarm. They arrived to heavy, thick smoke billowing from the building.

“It’s a two-storey structure. It looks like it’s a bakery business of some type. It’s heavily damaged at this time. Very stubborn fire,” he said.

Fire crews work to douse a blaze at a building that houses the Italian Bakery, on 97 Street and 106 Avenue Friday, April 3, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News

O’Connor said the fire spread to the basement, main floor and second floor of the building. Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to the one building.

O’Connor said he believes the people who were taken to hospital lived in apartments above the bakery.

He said the cold weather caused a bit of trouble for firefighters.

Fire investigators remained on scene Friday morning to determine the cause. There is no word yet on a damage estimate.

Fire crews work to douse a blaze at a building that houses the Italian Bakery, on 97 Street and 106 Avenue Friday, April 3, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News