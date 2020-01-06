Overnight fire in Old Strathcona apartment building displaces residents

Send this page to someone via email

Around two dozen people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out in a Whyte Avenue-area apartment building in Edmonton early Monday morning.

Officials say about 24 firefighters responded to the incident just after 2:20 a.m. to the Whyte Champagne apartment building on 83 Avenue near 106 Street in the Old Strathcona neighbourhood.

“When they arrived, they found heavy smoke showing,” Acting District Chief Glen Maines said. “So they went in on fire attack.”

A fire broke out in the Whyte Champagne apartment building at 10625 83 Ave. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News

Resident John Strain said he walked through “blinding” smoke to get outside.

Story continues below advertisement

“By [the] time we went down one set of stairs, it was choking smoke,” he said.

READ MORE: Fire ravages south Edmonton apartment building for 2nd time in a decade

Another resident, Kelly Daniels, said he was awoken by the fire alarm. According to Daniels, he and another neighbour went door to door, waking up their neighbours. Daniels said it’s a pet-friendly building so some residents had to gather their animals.

“I told them: ‘Grab the babies and go!’ Whether it be your baby-baby or your kitty cat baby or your doggy baby — just grab and go! Never mind about your stuff,” Daniels said.

A fire broke out in the Whyte Champagne apartment building at 10625 83 Ave. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News

Maines said the fire started on the first floor of the four-storey walkup. He said crews extinguished the fire quite quickly, but due to the heavy smoke, residents were not able to return home.

Story continues below advertisement

An Edmonton Transit Service bus was brought in so people had somewhere to get out of the cold.

There is no word yet on when residents will be able to return to their homes.

The cause of the fire is not known.

READ MORE: Residents concerned after fire breaks out at another vacant home in central Edmonton