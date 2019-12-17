Fire breaks out at another vacant home in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A fire broke out in a century-old vacant home in central Edmonton early Tuesday morning and it’s the latest in a string of blazes in the area.

Firefighters were called just before 5 a.m. to the home on 86 Street near 113 Avenue, one block north of Commonwealth Stadium in the Parkdale neighbourhood.

There have been at least three other fires in vacant homes in Parkdale and McCauley in the past month, including one last week just down the street.

READ MORE: Firefighters respond to blaze at home near Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium

All of the homes were set to be demolished, according to both Edmonton Fire Rescue Services and an area resident.

“You can see the houses that are burnt,” neighbour Joe Lawrence said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s one over here, one over there, this guy. Lots, lots of houses,” he said while pointing to different homes.

Lawrence said he has lived in the area for 30 years and has never seen so many house fires in such a short amount of time.

READ MORE: Fire damages at least 2 homes in downtown Edmonton’s McCauley area

Edmonton Fire Rescue Station #5 captain Aaron Krulicki said crews arrived to see smoke pouring from the home.

“There was quite a bit of flames coming from the basement of the south side of the building,” he added.

About 30 firefighters were on scene, knocking down the fire and putting out hot spots inside the home built in 1910.

“There’s a lot of material and a lot of junk, to be honest, throughout the house so the fire’s being stubborn at the moment,” Krulicki said Tuesday morning. “It’s in the floor joists as we speak, so just putting hot spots out as we can.”

A fire broke out in a century-old vacant home at 11307 86 St. in central Edmonton’s Parkdale neighbourhood on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Dave Carels, Global News

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services confirmed no one was in the house at the time of the fire and the gas and power was shut off. But fires in abandoned homes can present challenges, Krulicki said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s dangerous, for sure. You don’t know if there is anybody in there. Just because it’s abandoned doesn’t mean there’s not people inside. So we’re always cognizant of that. And the other danger is spreading to the houses that are occupied.”

READ MORE: Cause under investigation after fire breaks out at vacant home near Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium

One neighbouring home was evacuated as a precaution, but the fire did not spread.

The cause of the fire is not known. Fire investigators are looking into the blaze.

A fire broke out in a century-old vacant home at 11307 86 St. in central Edmonton’s Parkdale neighbourhood on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Kendra Slugoski, Global News