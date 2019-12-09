Firefighters respond to blaze at home near Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium

Send this page to someone via email

Crews responded to a fire at a home in central Edmonton on Monday night.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that multiple units were called to the blaze at 112 Avenue and 86 Street.

The spokesperson did not say whether there were any injuries but noted that both a house and garage had caught fire.

Video submitted to Global News of the fire showed flames and smoke coming out of what appeared to be a bungalow.

More to come…

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that multiple units were called to a fire at a home in the area of 112 Avenue and 86 Street on Monday night. COURTESY: Terry Lawrence Mcgee

Story continues below advertisement