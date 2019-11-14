Cause under investigation after fire breaks out at vacant home near Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters responded to a blaze at a vacant home that is slated for demolition in central Edmonton on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it was a “fully-involved fire” and that the cause is under investigation.

Crews were called to the fire near 112 Avenue and 86 Street at 7:30 p.m. and arrived at the scene two minutes later.

According to the EFRS spokesperson, nobody was in the home at the time and the house was disconnected from electricity and any other utilities.

Story continues below advertisement