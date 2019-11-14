Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Cause under investigation after fire breaks out at vacant home near Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 11:48 pm
Updated November 14, 2019 11:49 pm
Edmonton firefighters were called to a fire at a vacant home in the area of 112 Avenue and 86 Street on Thursday night. .
Edmonton firefighters were called to a fire at a vacant home in the area of 112 Avenue and 86 Street on Thursday night. . Wes Rosa/ Global News

Firefighters responded to a blaze at a vacant home that is slated for demolition in central Edmonton on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it was a “fully-involved fire” and that the cause is under investigation.

Crews were called to the fire near 112 Avenue and 86 Street at 7:30 p.m. and arrived at the scene two minutes later.

According to the EFRS spokesperson, nobody was in the home at the time and the house was disconnected from electricity and any other utilities.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireEdmonton Fire RescueEdmonton fireEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesEFRS112 AvenueCentral Edmonton Fire86 StreetFire at home slated for demolition in EdmontonFire at house near Commonwealth StadiumFire at vacant home in Edmonton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.